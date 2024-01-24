Boy with Blood Cancer Dies After Aunt Forces Him to Take Dip in Ganga River for 'Miracle Cure'

A woman named Sudha has been arrested for drowning her 7-year-old nephew, Ravi, in the Ganga River. The shocking event was captured on camera.

Sudha took Ravi to the Har Ki Pauri ghat on the Ganga riverbank, believing that a long dip in the river would cure his blood cancer. Unfortunately, Ravi passed away after Sudha allegedly made him stay in the river for about five minutes, hoping for a miracle.

Witnesses noticed Sudha's actions and rescued Ravi from the river, but, tragically, he had already lost his life. The video shows Sudha, accompanied by two others, submerging Ravi in the Ganga. When people tried to intervene, Sudha became visibly angry and even hit someone. Astonishingly, she was later seen laughing near Ravi's lifeless body, insisting that the child would wake up.

The police were alerted and swiftly arrived at the scene. According to media reports, his father, Rajkumar Saini, mother, Shanti, and aunt, Sudha, are in police custody.