BREAKING!! CBSE Class 10th Result will not be declared today

According to the sources, CBSE Class 10th Result will not be declared today. Earlier it was reported CBSE is going to declared today. We have asked the CBSE officials to confirm this, however, no one is taking our calls.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to restore the single-exam format for the next academic year. That means the Class 10th and 12th exams will be held in a single format. This year the CBSE introduce the new format for exams, in which the board held exams in two terms, Term-I board exams were held in November-December last year, while the Term-II exams will start on April 26. This development has come due to Covid pandemic of two years.

According to a senior official, said “CBSE never announced that the two-term exam format will be continued henceforth. It was a one-time formula. Now that schools are functioning in full capacity, the decision, for now, is to stick to the one-time exam format."

“The NCERT will send us the details of rationalisation based on which an announcement will be made. Schools can teach the reduced syllabus using the existing books,” said the official.