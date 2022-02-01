Budget 2022: Mamata Banerjee claims that Budget has zero for common people

After the presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday slammed center and claimed that it had 'zero' measures for the common people who are getting affected by the unemployment and inflation. The West Bengal CM took her Twitter and wrote "BUDGET HAS ZERO FOR COMMON PEOPLE, WHO ARE GETTING CRUSHED BY UNEMPLOYMENT & INFLATION. GOVT IS LOST IN BIG WORDS SIGNIFYING NOTHING - A PEGASUS SPIN BUDGET"

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, February 1, presented the Union Budget 2022-23, in which she said India is expected to grow at 9.27% in the coming year. The Budget also gives a blueprint of the economy for the next 25 years. The budget 2022 also focused on key points like PM Gati Shakti Mission, inclusive development, increase in productivity, and financial investment. However, the Finance Minister had made no change in income tax slabs. Sitharaman announced a reduction of surcharge on unlisted shares to 23% from 28.5%