Budget 2022: "This week is going to be very important and extremely volatile" says Swastika Investmart Ltd head

Ahead of Budget 2022, Head of Research of Swastika Investmart Ltd, Santosh Meena said "This week is going to be very important and extremely volatile on the back of the Union Budget however the good part this time is that the market is heading to the budget on a very light note and there is a high probability of a post-budget rally. A similar trend was visible last year where the market witnessed a pre-budget sell-off and then there was a post-budget rally."

Meanwhile, the final Budget date of 2022 has been released, The finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman on February 1 at 11 am will release the Union Budget 2022. The first part of budget 2022 will start from January 31 and will continue till 11 February. While this will be the 10th presentation of the Modi-led BJP government here are more details about Union Budget 2022.