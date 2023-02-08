Budget Session: Trust in Modi can't be breached by Opposition's abuses

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha said that those who are drunk in arrogance and think that only they have the knowledge, feel that only by abusing Modi will a way come out, that only through false, nonsensical mudslinging on Modi will a path be paved. It has been 22 years, they still have a misapprehension.

PM Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address to Parliament. In his speech, the prime minister responded to the allegations made by Opposition parties, including the Congress.

Both Houses of the Parliament witnessed chaos as Opposition MPs targetted the ruling government over Hindenburg-Adani row, inflation and unemployment, among other issues.