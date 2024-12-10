‘Bus marshal’ a misnomer, absurd to ask me frame policy: Delhi L-G

New Delhi, Dec 10 Calling the term ‘bus marshal’ a misnomer, Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena has pulled up the AAP government led by Chief Minister Atishi to ask him – constitutional head of government – to formulate a scheme for engaging civil defence volunteers (CDVs) as bus marshals, sources aware of official communications said on Tuesday.

Describing the Arvind Kejriwal government’s scheme to engage CDVs as bus marshals and providing security to women bus travellers as ill-conceived and unconstitutional, the L-G noted that the AAP government deployed CDVs as bus marshals against non-existent posts, without even the approval of Council of Ministers.

Saxena’s tough talk over the issue comes at a time when the Delhi government, in the run-up to Assembly polls, allegedly blamed him for delaying 10,000 bus marshals’ redeployment.

Expressing shock over the confusion in the Delhi government, the L-G’s note in an official file said, “It is an unacceptable proposition to suggest that a scheme for engaging bus marshals should be formulated by the constitutional head of government.

The L-G indicated that women travelling in DTC buses can best be guarded and served by Home Guards and Delhi Police may be engaged for their deployment to ensure their optimal use.

He also said, in an official communication, the process for deployment of Home Guards for the purpose had already been initiated last December.

“It may be noted that on my directions, the Home Department has provided special preferences to Civil Defence Volunteers in recruitment as home guards volunteers. Consequently, in the latest selection of 1,669 volunteers, 263 CDVs have been selected,” the L-G said.

He noted that at the time of the launch of the AAP government’s bus marshal scheme, a wrong impression was created by the government to make thousands of young men and women or CDVs believe that they were entering into a government job.

“I feel disappointed that even though the Chief Minister has full knowledge of the facts of the case, she has chosen to send this flippant reference in the matter,” the L-G wrote.

Hitting out at the Delhi government for misleading CDVs, he said, “The convoluted exercise undertaken by the Government during the last few years led to beguiling thousands of young men and women into believing that they are entering into a government job. It is inexplicable that an elected government which has been in office for a decade did so despite understanding the processes involved in creation of jobs, fundamentals of recruitment and Constitutional provisions for reservation of SC/ST/OBC and EWS.”

Clarifying the division of powers between Raj Niwas and the elected government, Saxena wrote, “As per the present scheme of governance of NCT of Delhi, the L-G may have discretion on the matters pertaining to creation and abolition of posts, transfer/posting, disciplinary proceeding etc., however, the assessment regarding requirement of number of personnel, duties to be assigned, cadre structure, promotional avenues, financial implications, powers and functions and disciplinary control, therein, are to be planned and proposed by the User Department in consultation with the Services Department, Administrative Reforms Department, Planning Department, Law Department and Finance Department. Accordingly, the matter at this stage is a policy matter and strictly lies in the domain of Government. "Transport being Transferred subject”.

Sympathising with the out-of-job ‘bus marshals, the L-G said, “I have already approved the call out of CDVs, particularly those who were deployed on October 31, 2023, to engage and utilise them specifically for air pollution mitigation activities, for a period up to February 28, 2025, on humane grounds.”

Once again reminding CM Atishi and her Cabinet to take concrete steps on the bus marshals, he said, “It is advised that the Government, for once takes a serious attempt at governance and the Chief Minister directs the Minister-in-charge of Transport and ACS (Transport) to formulate a comprehensive law-backed scheme with required budgetary support expeditiously and thereafter submit the matter for my consideration.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor