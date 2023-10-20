Businessman robbed of Rs 5L at gunpoint in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 20 A 45-year-old businessman was robbed of Rs five lakhs at gunpoint by two unidentified bike-borne assailants in northeast Delhi on Friday, an officer said.

According to police, a police control room call was received regarding the incident at Flyover, Opposite Shamshan Ghat, Mandoli at 12:13 p.m following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, the caller, Noor Ali, a resident of Mandoli village and who runs an aluminium melting factory in Faridabad, told police that at about 11:15 a.m, he withdrew Rs 5 lakh from Bank of Baroda in the area.

“He left the bank on his motorcycle to visit some relatives in Yamuna Vihar. He was carrying the cash in a bag. At about 11:50 am, when he reached Flyover, Opposite Shamshan Ghat Mandoli, two boys on a white colour motorcycle intercepted him and robbed him at gunpoint,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

“A case of robbery is being registered. The CCTV footages in the area are being scanned to identify the culprits and nab them,” the DCP added.

