By-election win an endorsement of Congress govt’s performance, says Telangana CM

Hyderabad, Nov 14 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday said that the massive win for the Congress party in the Jubilee Hills by-election is a public endorsement of the Congress government’s performance in the last two years.

Congratulating the Congress leaders and workers for the victory, he told media persons that this victory has increased the responsibility of his government.

He stated that the Congress party’s performance was impressive as it secured 51 per cent votes while BRS could get only 38 per cent, and the BJP forfeited the deposit by securing only 8 per cent votes.

He said people were closely observing the two-year rule of the Congress party, and they reposed their trust by giving this huge mandate.

The Chief Minister, along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, state Congress chief Mahesh Kumar Goud and state ministers, congratulated Naveen Yadav on winning the by-election.

CM Revanth Reddy said the Congress government would focus on the state’s development, public welfare and increasing the state’s revenues. He sought the cooperation of both BRS and BJP for the same.

Stating that the state government plans to develop Hyderabad as a global city, he invited Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to the State Secretariat to discuss the projects pending approval from the Centre and also the Central funds to the state.

The Chief Minister questioned Kishan Reddy for not cooperating with the state government in getting central funds. He suggested that Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka conduct a review of pending projects and Central funds and submit a report to the MPs.

“We are preparing plans for Metro Rail expansion, elevated corridors, Musi project, solving traffic problems and lifting Godavari water to Hyderabad,” the CM said and alleged that BRS was obstructing the development by spreading canards on social media. He said the opposition created hurdles to the HYDRAA and Musi projects.

Highlighting the poor performance of the BRS and BJP parties in the by-election, the CM said that Kishan Reddy took the responsibility for the winning of the BJP candidate, but secured only 17,000 votes. Now, the Union minister should change his behaviour because the bypoll outcome is like an alert before an earthquake, he said, adding, “If the Union minister does not change his behaviour, the BJP will be buried in political tremors in the future. Kishan Reddy should analyse the results and cooperate for Telangana’s development.”

CM Revanth Reddy also suggested that KTR and Harish should mend their ways. “KTR’s arrogance and Harish Rao’s jealous attitude should change at least now. Power is not permanent for anyone. People gave a clear verdict to Congress in 2023 with 39.5 per cent votes. Our vote share increased to 41 per cent in the Lok Sabha elections. Now, people blessed us with 51 per cent votes in Jubilee Hills. The total votes polled to Congress is more than the votes secured by BRS and BJP together,” he said.

He declined to answer any questions about BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) with the remark that it’s not proper to criticise a leader who is not currently active in politics and who is battling health issues.

Revanth Reddy also remarked that Harish Rao and KTR were competing to claim KCR’s chair.

