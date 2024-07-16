Calcutta HC Restrains Mamata Banerjee from Making Derogatory Remarks Against West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose

The Calcutta High Court has issued an interim order restraining West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from making derogatory statements against Governor CV Ananda Bose. Justice Krishna Rao passed the order on Tuesday in response to a defamation suit filed by Governor Bose against CM Banerjee and three others. The court scheduled the next hearing for August 14.

The legal action follows CM Banerjee's comments regarding a woman staff member of West Bengal Raj Bhawan who accused Governor Bose of sexual harassment. The court emphasized that the Governor, as a "Constitutional Authority," should be shielded from personal attacks, particularly through social media platforms.

"This court if of the view that in appropriate cases where the court is of the view that the statements have been made in a reckless manner in order to cause injury to the reputation of the plaintiff, the court would be justified in granting an injunction. If at this stage, an interim order is not granted, it would give the defendants free hands to continue making defamatory statements against the plaintiff and continue to tarnish the reputation of the plaintiff," the order said.

The court also mentioned that if an interim order is not granted, the governor will "suffer irreparable loss and injury to his reputation." "In view of the above, the defendants are restrained from making any defamatory or incorrect statement against the plaintiff by way of publication and on social platform till August 14," the order read.