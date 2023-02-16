Cases of violence reported during Tripura Assembly Elections

Few hours into the polling process, reports of sporadic violence emerged in Tripura. Sources in the Chief Electoral Officer’s office said a CPI(M) supporter was beaten outside Kalacherra polling station in Shantirbaazar constituency in the South Tripura district. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Manik Sarkar alleged that Left Front polling agents were attacked and thrown out of polling booths at Dhanpur, and violence was also reported parts of Udaipur in Gomati district and Belonia in South Tripura.

Earlier in the day, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that the administration and Election Commission has a challenge of ensuring a free and fair polls, adding that the Left and Congress were known for causing violence. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, meanwhile, appealed to people to “Vote for peace and democracy. Vote, without fear”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, urged people to exercise their franchise in the Tripura Assembly elections, the first pit stop before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The state recorded a voter turnout of 32.06 per cent till 11 am. According to data shared by the Election Commission, as many as 13,99,289 women in Tripura are eligible for voting in the ongoing Assembly elections.