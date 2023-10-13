CBI arrests a Port health officer in graft case, seizes Rs 17L during searches

New Delhi, Oct 13 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said that it arrested Rajendra Narayan Panigrahi, a Port Health Officer of the Port Health Organisation, in Odisha's Paradip involved in a graft case of Rs 54,000 and during searches recovered Rs 17 lakh and $20,558, an official said.

A CBI spokesperson here said that the agency arrested Panigrahi for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 54,000 from the complainant.

He added that a case was registered on complaint against Panigrahi on the allegations of demanding bribe for the issuance of Port Health Medical Clearance for the crew members working in the complainant's company.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 54,000, he said.

The agency also carried out searches at Panigrahi's premises at Paradip, Cuttack and Balasore (Odisha), which resulted in recovery of cash worth Rs 17 lakh and $20,558 as well as incriminating documents, including those pertaining to five properties at various places in Odisha and Hyderabad.

The accused will be produced before the Court of Special Judge, Bhubaneswar.

