CBI arrests railway officer in bribe case

By IANS | Published: May 13, 2023 02:21 PM 2023-05-13T14:21:03+5:30 2023-05-13T14:40:20+5:30

New Delhi, May 13 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested a Senior Instructor of Western ...

CBI arrests railway officer in bribe case | CBI arrests railway officer in bribe case

CBI arrests railway officer in bribe case

Next

New Delhi, May 13 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested a Senior Instructor of Western Railway, Ahmedabad (Gujarat) for demanding and accepting bribe from a man.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered against T.R. Meena, a Senior Instructor, Diesel Shed, Sabarmati, Western Railway, Ahmedabad for demanding a bribe from a man for forwarding his Mutual Transfer Application to the DRM.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant.

The accused will be produced before the court later in the day.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : CBI CBI Central Bureau Of Investigation Yes bank case.a cbi Cbi academy Cbi court Special cbi court Delhis special cbi court Central bureau of investigations Sushant Singh Rajput CBI inquiry Rhea Chakraborty CBI