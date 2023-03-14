CBI arrests RPF inspector in bribe case

New Delhi, March 14 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested an Inspector of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh from a man for helping him in his father's case.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered against Mukesh Kumar Meena, an Inspector posted at the RPF Police Station, Akola (Maharashtra) and others on a complaint alleging the demand of bribe of Rs three lakh to release the complainant's father from the cases registered against him and also granting bail at the Police Station itself.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the first installment of bribe, Rs one lakh from the complainant.

The official said that searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused which led to the recovery of documents relating to property.

