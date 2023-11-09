CBI books Central Railway Mumbai LTT yard, parcel officials for graft

Mumbai, Nov 9 In a big swoop, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has carried out multiple raids in Mumbai and other cities, booked more than 14 officials, agents and private persons for indulging in irregularities in return for bribes at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus of Central Railway in Kurla, an official said.

Among those booked in two separate FIRs based on the CR's complaint lodged this week are the former Chief Parcel Supervisors, Chief Yard Master, Deputy Station Manager (Yard) Points-men and other public servants posted at Parcel and Yard departments at LTT for alleged irregularities in handling parcels and facilitating placement of VPU wagons there in connivance with outsiders and agents.

The matter came to light after surprise checks were conducted by the CR vigilance teams earlier this week which revealed that the accused staffers were regularly taking bribes from the private loaders/lease holders in cash or through UPI for giving them special favours.

The CBI raided eight locations in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik and other places including the residential premises of the accused and recovered incriminating documents, mobiles, etc.

The CBI also found that some CR staffers posted in the Yard Department were regularly taking bribes from agents in cash or UPI accounts of the Points-man posted there for similar favours, and a portion of the kickbacks were allegedly shared with some seniors.

The then CPS (General) Janardhan Deshpande had received a total bribe of over Rs 8.16 lakh from an agent Arun Jaiswal and another CPS Sanjay Ghadge was paid Rs 5.18 lakhs in hush money from an agent Suryabhan B. Dipankar. The others booked are: CYM Pranay Mukund, Dy. SM Girdhari Lal Saini, Dy. Dy.SMs (Yard) Pradeep Gautam and Jayant Maurya, Shunting Masters Mithai Lal Yadav and Rakesh Karande, Points-men Mithlesh Kumar and Raunit Raj,agents Ramdeep Giri and Suryabhan B. Dipankar, and other known and unknown government servants and civilians. Further investigations are underway.

