CBI files FIR against GAIL marketing director for allegedly obtaining bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday filed an FIR against ES Ranganathan, Director (Marketing) of GAIL for allegedly obtaining bribes through middlemen for granting discounts on petrochemical products marketed by it.

An FIR was registered under criminal conspiracy, obtaining undue advantage by a public servant, taking undue advantage to influence a public servant, and bribing a public servant.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

