CBI registers FIR against Bihar teacher, unidentified public servants in Assam Rifles recruitment scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered an FIR against a teacher from Bihar and unidentified public servants in connection with an alleged recruitment scam in the Assam Rifles in Jorhat.

The FIR has been registered under section 120 criminal conspiracy, 420 cheating and prevention of corruption act 1988.

The case was originally registered by the Assam Police in 2019 and has been taken over by the CBI at the request of the state government.

According to the FIR, a departmental inquiry conducted by the Vigilance Wing of the Assam Rifles in Shillong found that Yashwant Kumar, a teacher from Bihar, was acting as a middleman in connivance with some personnel and doctors of Assam Rifles to recruit candidates.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor