CBSE 10th Result 2022: 94.40 percent students pass exams

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Result 2022 for Class 10th. Students can check their results on the official website results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The students can view CBSE class 10 term 2 results via DigiLocker app or website or the UMANG app. According to the reports, a total of 94.40 percent of students have passed class 10th CBSE exams. Over 18 lakh students appeared for the CBSE 10th board examinations this year.

Know how to check the results