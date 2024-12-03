Central govt boosting use of bio-fertilisers, says Union Minister

New Delhi, Dec 3 The Central government is encouraging the use of bio-fertilisers which are an economical and eco-friendly source of nutrients and considered an important component of organic farming and Integrated nutrient management, Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Biofertilisers are promoted under Paramparagat Krishi Vikash Yojana (PKVY) and Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER) schemes.

Under the PKVY scheme, farmers are provided financial assistance of Rs 15000/ ha for three years through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for on-farm and off-farm organic inputs including bio-fertiliser.

Under MOVCDNER, financial assistance @ Rs 32500/ ha for three years is provided to farmers for off-farm/on-farm organic inputs including bio-fertiliser, the minister said.

The National Center of Organic and Natural Farming (NCONF) and its Regional Center of Organic and Natural Farming located at Ghaziabad, Nagpur, Bangalore, Imphal and Bhubaneswar are organising various trainings and awareness on organic farming and production and use of organic and bio-fertilisers.

Besides training and awareness, to ensure quality bio-fertilisers have been notified under the Fertiliser Control Order (1985) and their quality standards have been specified which are required to be adhered to mandatorily by the manufacturers.

Under PKVY and MOVCDNER Rs. 693.30 Cr. and Rs. 236.78 crores respectively have been put in farmers' accounts via DBT in the last five years, for inputs including biofertilisers, he said.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has developed efficient strains of bio-fertilisers specific to different crops and soil types to reduce the use of chemical fertilisers in agricultural production.

ICAR recommends the integrated use of fertilisers and manures. Biofertilisers, both liquid and powdered form have been developed and promoted under the All India Network Project on Soil Biodiversity.

Biofertilisers for Phosphorus solubilisation, Nitrogen fixation, Potassium and Zinc solubilisation suitable for different crops across the country are developed and many of them are commercialised.

The ICAR also imparts training on the use of bio-fertilisers and organises front-line demonstrations, awareness programs etc. to educate farmers on all these aspects.

The minister also explained that to encourage farmers to use bio-fertilisers, the government has taken various initiatives which include the integrated use of bio-fertiliser, organic fertiliser and organic manure has been made an integral part of a package of practices developed by ICAR and State Agriculture Universities.

Besides, ICAR has developed liquid bio-fertiliser technology with higher shelf–life and also developed improved strains of bio-fertilisers specific to different crops and soil types.

The government is implementing PKVY and MOVCDNER schemes in the country. The financial assistance of Rs 15000/ ha for three years is provided in both the schemes through DBT to ensure that farmers buy organic inputs including bio-fertiliser, he added.

