Central govt earns Rs 254.21 crore from scrap disposal since Oct 2

The central Government has earned Rs 254.21 crore from scrap disposal besides easing of 588 rules during the ongoing special cleanliness campaign, Union minister Jitendra Singh said.

The Minister of State for Personnel, said tremendous enthusiasm is being witnessed in ministries/department for institutionalising Swachhata and minimising pendency.

Revenue of Rs 254.21 crore has been earned so far from the disposal of scrap. A total of 588 rules have been eased, he said while talking to media at his official residence here.

As many as 3,20,152 public grievances have been redressed, 37.19 lakh square feet of space was freed and 5,416 references from the Members of Parliament (MPs) were also processed, he further stated.

Singh, while presenting an update about the status and progress of Special Swachhata campaign 2.0, said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the campaign is a testimony of the whole of government and whole of nation approach, which had achieved the form of a countrywide jan andolan.