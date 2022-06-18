Centre bans use of single-use plastic from July 1

The government has formulated an action plan against single use plastic. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has enacted strict rules to ban single use plastics. As a result, from July 1, if anyone is found selling or using single-use plastics, they will be dealt with severely, the CPCB said. Single use plastics will be completely discontinued from July 1 - CPCB has also prepared a list of single use plastics. Which will be completely closed from 1 July. 200 companies are making products for Alternative of all these products. They do not need to renew their license for this.

These items will be closed from July 1 -

- Plastic stick ear buds (ear buds with plastic sticks)

- Plastic stick of balloons

- Plastic flag - Candy stick

- Ice Cream Stick - Thermacol

- Plastic Plates - Plastic Cups

- Plastic packing luggage

- Plastic invitation card

- Cigarette packets

- Plaster and PVC banner (less than 100 microns)

According to the order issued by the CPCB, if single use plastic is used in any shop, the trade license of that shop will be revoked. After this the shopkeeper will have to re-apply after paying the penalty to get the license again.