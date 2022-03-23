Centre to lift all Covid restrictions from 31st March

The prevalence of coronavirus in the country is declining. Against this backdrop, the central government has made a big announcement. The central government has decided to lift all corona restrictions in the country from March 31. Due to this decision of the Centre, the people of the country will be able to live a life free from restrictions after two years. But, adhering to wearing mask, social distancing will be compulsory.



With 1,778 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, active cases in India declined further to 23,087 said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

For the fourth consecutive day, the daily cases were below the 2000-mark. The country's active cases now comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections.