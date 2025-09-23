Centre to procure pulses, oilseeds worth Rs 13,890 crore at MSP from farmers in UP, Gujarat

New Delhi, Sep 23 Union Minister for Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday approved a proposal to procure pulses and oilseeds worth Rs 13,890.60 crore at the minimum support price (MSP) from farmers in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat for the Kharif 2025–26 season.

Chouhan has given approval for the 100 per cent procurement of urad (black lentils) and tur (pigeon pea) from farmers, while also approving the purchase of moong (green gram), sesame, and groundnut in Uttar Pradesh, and soybean, moong, and groundnut in Gujarat. He directed the two states to conduct the entire procurement process in a transparent manner to protect the interests of farmers.

A virtual meeting, chaired by Chouhan, was attended by Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi and Gujarat Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel. Union Agriculture Secretary Dr Devesh Chaturvedi, along with senior agriculture officials of the Centre and both state governments, also joined the meeting.

The Agriculture Ministers of both states assured that procurement would be carried out through digital portals with biometric authentication and POS machine systems.

Chouhan underlined that the digital and transparent system will guarantee every eligible farmer the right to sell crops at the government-notified price and receive timely payments directly into their bank accounts.

After discussions on the proposal for Uttar Pradesh, Chouhan approved the procurement of 2,27,860 metric tonnes (100 per cent) of urad worth Rs 1,777.30 crore. He also approved the 100 per cent procurement of 1,13,780 metric tonnes of tur, valued at Rs 910.24 crore. In addition, 1,983 metric tonnes of moong, worth Rs 17.38 crore, would also be procured from farmers. He also approved the procurement of 30,410 metric tonnes of sesame worth Rs 299.42 crore, and 99,438 metric tonnes of groundnut worth Rs 722.22 crore.

In the case of Gujarat, Chouhan approved the procurement of 47,780 metric tonnes of urad, valued at Rs 372.68 crore, along with 1,09,905 metric tonnes of soybean worth Rs 585.57 crore. He also approved the procurement of 12,62,163 metric tonnes of groundnut worth Rs 9,167.08 crore, and 4,415 metric tonnes of moong, valued at Rs 38.71 crore.

The Union Agriculture Minister stressed that complete transparency must be ensured in the procurement process so that no irregularities occur. He directed that only genuine farmers should benefit, and middlemen must not take advantage.

Directions have been issued that before the commencement of procurement at all centres, Aadhaar-based biometric or facial authentication and POS machines would be deployed — about 350 in Uttar Pradesh and around 400 in Gujarat. Letters have been sent to the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) for pre-registration of farmers, ensuring that only registered farmers can sell their crops at MSP (minimum support price). The entire procurement process will be carried out digitally through the e-Samriddhi and e-Samyukti portals, enabling direct payment into farmers’ bank accounts.

Chouhan further said that the approved quantities may be revised, if required, after the first advance estimates of Kharif 2025–26 are released, so that farmers derive maximum benefit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor