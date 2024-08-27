Champai Soren to Join BJP on August 30 in Ranchi, Confirms Himanta Biswa Sarma

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 30 in Ranchi. The announcement was made by Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP’s election in-charge for Jharkhand, in a late-night post on X.

Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and a distinguished Adivasi leader of our country, @ChampaiSoren Ji met Hon’ble Union Home Minister @AmitShah Ji a short while ago. He will officially join the @BJP4India on 30th August in Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/OOAhpgrvmu — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 26, 2024

Sarma shared a photo of Soren meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, stating on X, "Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and a distinguished Adivasi leader of our country, @ChampaiSoren Ji met Hon’ble Union Home Minister @AmitShah Ji a short while ago. He will officially join the @BJP4India on 30th August in Ranchi."

The 67-year-old leader, who previously stepped down as Chief Minister to make way for Hemant Soren, has expressed dissatisfaction with the JMM leadership, accusing them of insulting him. Last week, he hinted at exploring new political options, including the possibility of forming a new political outfit.

Champai Soren, 67, became Chief Minister of Jharkhand after Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in connection with an alleged land scam. Champai Soren stepped down from the post on July 3 after Hemant Soren was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court.