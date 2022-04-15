Chandigarh: Citizens to be fined Rs 5000 if found wasting water

Drought and water scarcity have been reported in many parts of the country since the onset of summer. Against this backdrop, a corporation has taken a revolutionary decision to use water sparingly. Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has announced to take punitive action in case of wastage of water. According to the order, if anyone is found wasting water, they will be fined Rs 5,000. The campaign will start from today. With the onset of summer, Chandigarh is also experiencing water scarcity. Therefore, Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is launching a campaign to prevent wastage of water. Under this campaign, if anyone misuses water in Chandigarh from today, that person will be penalized Rs. 5,000.

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is working hard to make the campaign to avoid wastage of water a success. A special team has been set up for this. The team will search for the culprits and take stern action against them. Punitive action will also be taken against those who install booster pumps directly to the water connection. Also, if anyone is seen pouring water from a tank on the roof, action will be taken against them.