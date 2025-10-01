Char Dham Yatra 2025: Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri Doors will be soon close, Details Inside

Auspicious Chardham Yatra which includes Gangotri,Yamunotri, Badrinath and Kedarnath began in April and May. However the recent disaster halted the pilgrimage. As of number of pilgrims visiting the Chardham Yatra has now crossed 4.5 million. Chardham Yatra is now in its final phase as the doors of shrine will soon close. According to Suresh Semwal, Secretary of the Gangotri Dham Temple Committee, the closing date and time for Gangotri Dham's doors during Navratri were determined based on the calendar.

Following the closure, the idol of Mother Ganga will be transported in a palanquin to Mukhba village, her winter residence, accompanied by a band and local musicians. The idol will spend the night of October 22nd at the Markandeya Temple, near Mukhba, before arriving in Mukhba village at noon on October 23rd. Rituals will then be performed to install the idol in the Ganga Temple for the six-month winter. Doors of Gangotri shrine will be closed for the winter season on October 22nd 2025, during the Annakut festival, at 11:36 am during the Abhijit Muhurta. After this, the darshan of Mother Ganga will take place in Mukhba village, her winter residence. The doors of Yamunotri shrine will be closed on October 23rd, on Bhaiya Dooj. Auspicious time for closing the doors will be determined on October 2nd, on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

On the other hand, Purushottam Uniyal, spokesperson of the Yamunotri Dham Temple Committee, stated that the doors of Yamunotri Dham will be closed for the winter season on October 23rd, on Bhaiya Dooj. Its auspicious time will be decided on October 2 on the occasion of Vijayadashami as per the calendar.