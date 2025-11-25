Chennai corpn in Madras HC: Muzzles not mandatory for pet dogs, only leashing required

Chennai, Nov 25 The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Tuesday informed the Madras High Court that pet owners are not mandatorily required to muzzle their dogs while taking them to public spaces.

The civic body clarified that its recent communication regarding muzzling was only an advisory and not an enforceable rule.

Appearing before Justice V. Lakshminarayanan, who was hearing a petition filed by the NGO People for Cattle in India, GCC counsel A. Arun Babu said that no fines would be imposed on pet parents for choosing not to muzzle their dogs.

The NGO had raised concerns that certain breeds, such as Bulldogs, could not be fitted with muzzles due to their facial structure.

The GCC, however, stressed that leashing dogs in public places remains mandatory, as it is essential for ensuring public safety.

The counsel informed the court that pet owners who allow their dogs to roam without a leash would face a Rs 500 penalty. Providing an update on the city’s ongoing pet licensing drive, the civic body said it had received 82,000 online applications so far, with 35,348 dogs already vaccinated and certified.

The last date for securing licences, originally fixed earlier, has now been extended to December 7, and will remain flexible, the counsel added.

Addressing the court’s query on microchipping, the GCC clarified that the procedure is a one-time requirement, enabling easy identification of pets and access to their details. There is no need for annual repetition of the process.

The court also sought clarification on how NGOs and animal welfare groups—who temporarily house rescued animals—would be accommodated under the licensing rules.

The GCC responded that such organisations could register the animals in their custody and transfer the registration to adoptive owners without paying any additional charge.

The civic body further assured the court that there is no limit on the number of pets an individual may own.

A recent issue on the licensing portal that restricted one user to four applications was described as a technical glitch, which has now been resolved.

During the hearing, a woman lawyer pointed out that the portal lacked an option to register an Indian mongrel.

The GCC acknowledged the omission but said the breed could be listed under the ‘others’ category and that the oversight would be corrected.

GCC Chief Veterinary Officer J. Kamal Hussain said that pet owners or NGOs facing any issues related to licensing, vaccination, or crowding at registration centres may approach his office directly for assistance.

After recording these submissions, the High Court closed the petition, observing that the concerns raised by the NGO had been addressed substantially.

