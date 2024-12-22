Chennai : Policeman Dies After Iron Grill Penetrates 30 cm Into Anus While Fleeing After Family Dispute

A 30-year-old policeman, identified as Selvakumar, attached to the law-and-order wing of the Sembium police station, died in a tragic incident on Friday night in KK Nagar, Chennai. The accident occurred around 9:30 PM when he attempted to leap from the second floor of his elder brother Perumal's house.

Following a heated argument with his brother, an inebriated Selvakumar locked Perumal, an assistant engineer at TNEB, and his sister-in-law Dhanalakshmi, a Mahila Court judge in Chengalpet, inside a room. He then ransacked the house, damaging belongings and appliances. Perumal alerted relatives and friends, who tried to calm Selvakumar down.

As tensions escalated, Selvakumar panicked upon hearing that someone had informed the Chennai city control room. In an attempt to escape, he tried to jump to a compound wall two feet away from the balcony but miscalculated the leap. He fell onto protruding iron rods, with one penetrating his body and another slicing his back.

Police from the KK Nagar station arrived quickly, cut the rods, and rushed Selvakumar to the ESI hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Selvakumar is survived by his brother Perumal, three other siblings, and his parents. The youngest in the family, he had been staying with Perumal in KK Nagar while serving in the Sembium police station.