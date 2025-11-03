Chevella Bus Accident: Three Sisters From Tandur Among 21 Killed in TGSRTC Bus-Truck Collision

A tragic road accident devastated several families in Telangana, claiming the lives of 21 people, including an infant, on Monday morning, November 3. The acceded took place in Chevella town of Ranga Reddy district on the Hyderabad–Bijapur National Highway. Three sisters and daughters of Yellayya Goud from Gandhinagar in Tandur, among the victims of the mishap.

The family members of the girls who died in the accident were devastated after hearing the news of the deaths of Tanusha, Sai Priya, and Nandini, studying at Koti Women’s College in Hyderabad. The trio was returning to Hyderabad when the mishap took place.

Parents and relatives rushed to the accident site and broke down in tears after seeing their daughters in a pool of blood. Yellayya Goud, who works as a driver, has given his whole life to educating his children. He has four daughters, one of whom got married while the other three died in today's mishap.

The accident occurred when the RTC bus was travelling from Tandur to Hyderabad with about 70 passengers on board on Monday morning. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar stated that an inquiry has been ordered into the horrific road accident.