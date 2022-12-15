Chhattisgarh: Balrampur police arrest Naxal carrying reward of Rs 1 lakh, his associate

A Naxal carrying bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head and one of his associates was arrested in Sanna in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur, an official said.

The police also confiscated a 12-bore gun and a sword from the spot. The arrested Naxal has been identified as Ramchandra Yadav and his associate Jagdish Yadav.

According to the police, Ramchandra is originally a resident of Jharkhand and he came in contact with Anshu Yadav, sub-zonal commander of Naxalite organisation TCP (Third Presentation Committee) in 2013. After that he was involved in Naxalite activities.

Balrampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohit Garg said, "A case was registered against Ramchandra and others in connection with lighting a Poklen and trucks at Hindalco mines operated in Rajendrapur under Samaripath police station area of the district in 2017. Since then the police have been searching for Ramchandra. Besides, various cases of arson and loot were registered against Ramchandra in Mahuadand police station of Latehar district of Chhattisgarh neighbouring state Jharkhand."

"Police had also activated its intelligence system for the arrest of Ramchandra. In the meantime, the police received information that Ramchandra was living at his in-laws' house in Sanna of Jashpur district. Acting on the information, police raided his in-laws house and arrested him. The police also recovered a 12-bore gun dumped in the house," Garg said.

"Based on the information given by Ramchandra, the police also arrested his associate Jagdish, who was involved in the incident and recovered a sword from the spot," SP Garg said on Wednesdday, adding that Jharkhand Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh on Naxal Ramcharan Yadav.

Now, efforts were on to nab the remaining associates of the Ramcharan, SP Garg said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor