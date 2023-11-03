Chhattisgarh election 2023: Amit Shah releases BJP’s manifesto, promises LPG cylinders for 500

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday released the BJP’s manifesto for the upcoming Chhattisgarh elections, just four days ahead of the first phase of the elections. Among the key sops promised by the party include yearly financial assistance to married women and landless agriculture labourers, paddy procurement at Rs 3,100 per quintal and cooking gas cylinder at Rs 500 to poor families, as well as visit to Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The manifesto titled ‘Modi’s Guarantee for Chhattisgarh 2023′ was released by him during a function at Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, the saffron party’ state office in Raipur.

Elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly will be held in two phases – on November 7 and 17, and counting of votes will be on December 3.Speaking at the launch of the manifesto, Shah said, “An election manifesto is not just a manifesto for the BJP, but a ‘Sankalp Patra’ (document of resolution) for us.”Fulfilling our resolution, we (BJP-led central government) had established Chhattisgarh state (in 2000), he said.“Chhattisgarh was transformed into a good state from being a BIMARU (laggard) state during 15 years of the BJP rule (2003-2018). Now I assure you on behalf of the BJP that we will work with the aim of making it a developed state in the next five years,” he added.

Cooking gas cylinder at Rs 500 to poor families

One lakh vacant government posts to be filled in two years

Rs 12,000 per year financial assistance to married women under ‘Mahtari Vandan Scheme’

Annual assistance of Rs 10,000 to landless agricultural labourers under Deendayal Upadhyay Krishi Majdoor Yojana

Paddy procurement at Rs 3,100 per quintal

Visit to Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Students will be given monthly travel allowance for going to college through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, funds will be sanctioned for the construction of 18 lakh houses, and every house will have tap water connection within two years under the ‘Ghar Ghar Nirmal Jal Abhiyan’

