Chhattisgarh Encounter Update: 9 Naxalites Killed in Gunfight With Security Forces in Narayanpur and Kanker Districts

Nine Naxalites, including three women, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in the Narayanpur and Kanker districts forest in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, April 30. This is the second major encounter with Naxalites by security forces in past 15 days. Sharma, in a video statement, termed it as a major success in the anti-Naxal operation in the state.

According to police, the latest gunfight took place at around 6 am in the forest between Tekmeta and Kakur villages in the Abhujmad area, considered a stronghold of Naxalites, when a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) was out on an anti-Naxal operation.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who also holds the Home portfolio, said the operation was launched on Monday night, and the encounter took place on Tuesday morning in the Abhujmad area on the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts.

"Nine Naxalites, including three women, were gunned down and their bodies have been recovered. No harm was reported to security personnel in the face-off," he said. An AK-47 rifle and a cache of other arms, ammunition and explosives were also seized from the spot, he said, terming the action as a major success.

"The state government led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai wants a solution to this issue through talks. If any Naxalite, or a big or small group wants to talk through video call or a mediator, we are ready and will arrange better rehabilitation for them. We urge them to join the mainstream. We want peace to prevail in Bastar and development to take place there," Sharma said.

The identity of the killed Naxalites was yet to be ascertained