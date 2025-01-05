Chhattisgarh: Four Naxalites and Cop Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Bastar Region

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 5, 2025 10:24 AM2025-01-05T10:24:59+5:302025-01-05T10:25:26+5:30

Four Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, according to a ...

Four Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, according to a senior police official on Sunday. The clash also resulted in the death of a head constable from the District Reserve Guard (DRG).

The gunfight erupted on Saturday evening in a forested area of south Abujhmaad, located along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts, when a joint team of security personnel was conducting an anti-Naxalite operation, according to the official. Once the exchange of fire ceased late Saturday night, the bodies of four Naxalites were recovered, along with automatic weapons, including an AK-47 rifle and a self-loading rifle (SLR).

DRG head constable Sannu Karam was also killed in the gunfight, the official said. Search operation was still underway in the area, he added. 
 

