Chhattisgarh: Four Naxalites and Cop Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Bastar Region

Four Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, according to a senior police official on Sunday. The clash also resulted in the death of a head constable from the District Reserve Guard (DRG).

The gunfight erupted on Saturday evening in a forested area of south Abujhmaad, located along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts, when a joint team of security personnel was conducting an anti-Naxalite operation, according to the official. Once the exchange of fire ceased late Saturday night, the bodies of four Naxalites were recovered, along with automatic weapons, including an AK-47 rifle and a self-loading rifle (SLR).

DRG head constable Sannu Karam was also killed in the gunfight, the official said. Search operation was still underway in the area, he added.

