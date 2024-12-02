Chhattisgarh: Naxals Set Mobile Tower on Fire in Bijapur

Action against Naxalites continues in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, but their disruptive activities persist. In a recent incident, Naxalites caused chaos by setting fire to the tower of a private mobile company in Mormed village.

Late on Sunday night, Naxalites torched the mobile tower, which had been operational for only a few days. The tower had begun providing connectivity to the local residents. However, the Naxalites, reportedly dressed in civilian clothes, vandalised and set the structure ablaze. Pamphlets attributed to the West Bastar Division Committee were found near the damaged tower.

Chhattisgarh | Naxals torch a mobile tower installed in Mormed village under Toynar police station limits. A pamphlet issued by the West Bastar Division Committee of the naxals was found on the spot. FIR being registered: Bijapur Police



(Photo source: Bijapur Police) pic.twitter.com/xqjjSTL5HL — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2024

The mobile company has lodged a complaint regarding the incident at Toynar police station. An FIR has been registered, and the police have launched an investigation into the matter. The tower was reportedly installed under the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) scheme to enhance connectivity in the Gram Panchayat of Mormed.