Chhattisgarh: Youth gets 20 years in jail for raping minor girl

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 24 : A Fast Track Special Court (FTSC) in Raipur on Friday convicted a 22-year-old man for abducting and raping a minor girl and sentenced him to 20 years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI).

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge II FTSC (POCSO) Rakesh Kumar Som has pronounced Ravi Sonw (22), a resident of Raipur, guilty of abducting and exploiting a minor girl sexually and awarded him 20 years RI. Moreover, the court has imposed Rs 6000 as a fine on the convict.

On behalf of the state, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Yasmeen Begum appeared in the court.

As per the order, the court has awarded two years RI along with Rs 1000 as a fine under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), five years RI and Rs 2000 fine under Section 366 IPC and 20 years RI and Rs 3000 fine under Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Moreover, the court has recommended Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the victim.

According to the prosecution, upon finding the victim girl, who was 5 years old at the time of the incident, alone, the accused allegedly took her to his home and exploited her sexually.

The crime came to light when the victim narrated the entire incident to her mother following which an offence in this connection was registered with Raipur's Dharsinva police station under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.

