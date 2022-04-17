China has set up 3 mobile towers near Hot Springs, claims local councillor

New Delhi, April 17 China has constructed three mobile towers at Hot Springs in eastern Ladakh very close to the LAC, local councillor Konchok Stanzin said on Sunday.

"After completing the bridge over Pangong lake, China has installed 3 mobile towers near China's hot spring very close to the Indian territory. Isn't it a concern? We don't even have 4G facilities in human habitation villages. 11 villages in my constituency have no 4G facilities," Stanzin, who is the councillor from Chushul, said in a tweet.

In January, India had strongly objected China's illegal construction of a bridge on part of the Pangong Lake in Eastern Ladakh and said that it is monitoring the situation.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had stated: "Government has been monitoring this activity closely. This bridge is being constructed in areas that have been under illegal occupation by China for around 60 years now. As you are well aware, India has never accepted such illegal occupation."

The bridge to connect north and south banks of the Pangong Lake will allow the Chinese People's Liberation Army quick access to both sides.

India and China have been engaged in the border face-off for around two years now.

