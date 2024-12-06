Chitrakoot Accident: 6 Killed, Five Injured After Car Collides With Truck in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video)

Six people were killed, and five others were injured in an accident when a car coming from Prayagraj collided with a truck on Friday morning, December 6. The accident took place on Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi-Mirzapur highway in Chitrakoot at around 5 am A total of 11 people were travelling in the car at the time of the incident.

The car coming from Prayagraj going to Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh after performing the last rites of a family member. The accident occurred in the early hours of Friday when the driver is believed to have fallen asleep while driving, leading the vehicle to collide with the truck coming from the opposite side.

Visuals From Accident Site

Shocking road accident claim 11 lives!



A tragic day in Uttar Pradesh as two devastating road accidents claim 11 lives. In Pilibhit, a speeding Ertiga crashed into a tree, killing 6 people returning from a wedding. Meanwhile, in Chitrakoot, a violent collision between a truck… pic.twitter.com/b7a8SGvNAg — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) December 6, 2024

Commissioner Chitrakoot Dham Bal Krishna Tripathi said, " Today, around 5 am, an accident took place. In a car, 11 people were present, the family belonged to Chhatarpur, and they were coming from Prayagraj. A collision occurred and 5 people died on the spot. During the treatment, one more man succumbed. So, a total 6 people have died. Rest of them are being treated."

The injured were rushed to the district hospital and the Ramnagar community health centre, where their condition was critical.