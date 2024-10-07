“Cities Which Are up to 150–200 km Away From Each Other Will Be Connected Through Nammo Bharat Rapid Rails” Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

“Namo Bharat train has been designed in India by our engineers with the concept of designing and manufacturing our trains to meet the expectations of people. In Janv. 2024 the first Amrit Bharat Train launched between Bengaluru to Malda with full occupancy now. Large production of the Amrit Bharat train will start now.” Stated by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while reviewing the progress of redevelopment work of Bengaluru Cantt. Amrit Bharat Station in the city today.

He said, “We will implement the learnings of initial trains to Amrit Bharat version 2.0.” The Minister further said that Vande Bharat Sleeper is built in Bengaluru. It is in the testing phase and once it gets cleared the train will start deploying. He emphasized that the cities which are up to 150km. to 200 km. away from each other will be connected through Nammo Bharat rapid rails. Bengaluru is a magnet where people come from neighbouring areas. Developing the Nammo Bharat rapid trains here in Karnataka is to bring people from neighbouring areas to Bengaluru through this rapid train.

Satisfied with the progress of the work done at Bengaluru Cantt. Station the Minister said that 18000 sq.Mtr. a new area has been created here in the station. Parking will be underground where 250 cars and 250 two-wheelers will be parked easily. He said that the circular trains' progress too is good. Through these circular trains, Bengaluru city's transport facility will be changed.