Cloudburst in Himachal's Kinnaur, houses submerged in flood water

Shimla, July 19 A cloudburst was reported at Shalakhar village under Pooh block of Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh after which eight drains were flooded, creating panic in the area. Many vehicles and houses were submerged in water.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur described the cloudburst as worrying and gave directions to the administration for relief and rescue work.

Thakur said that the administration has been asked to be on alert across Himachal even before the rainy season. "Such incidents are continuously happening in Kinnaur which is a cause for concern," he added.

The people of the area are unable to move to a safer place as all the roads have been closed. In view of this, the villagers have appealed to the disaster management authorities, district administration and the state government to start rescue work.

According to information, as heavy rain continues in the area, the cloudburst occurred in the higher reaches on Monday evening, flooding the eight drains. Water entered the village of Shalakhar. Vehicles parked on the road and houses were submerged due to the strong flow of the water.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor