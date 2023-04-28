CM Baghel condemns BJP MLA's "Vishkanya" remarks, demands reply from PM, Amit Shah

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 28 : Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party over the remarks of a Karnataka BJP MLA calling Congress MP Sonia Gandhi a 'Vishkanya' and demanded reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"A Karnataka BJP MLA has called Sonia Gandhi a 'Vishkanya'. People want to know what PM Modi and Amit Shah have to say on this issue, " said Bhupesh Baghel while talking to the media.

This comes after Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal while attacking Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his 'poisonous snake' remark on PM Modi and called UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi 'Vishkanya'.

CM Baghel highlighted Kharge's clarification on his statement of calling PM a 'poisonous snake' saying that it wasn't meant for PM Modi but directed at BJP's "ideology", and said that it was his "greatness" that he clarified his statement. He further asked about the BJP's opinion on Sonia Gandhi being called a 'Vishkanya'.

Baghel also alleged that BJP always targets Sonia Gandhi and has said "unrestrained things about her several times".

"Every time they (BJP) target Sonia Gandhi, unrestrained things have been said about her several times. Calling her a 'Vishkanya', is condemnable. The nation wants to know what PM and Amit Shah have to say on this issue", said Baghel.

Bhupesh Baghel also reacted to Union Minister Smriti Ir's remarks on Kharge's statement and said that she does not see anything other than the Gandhi family.

Smriti Ir said, "Kharge reflects the vile politics of the Congress particularly of the Gandhi family".

"Mallikarjun Kharge's statement is a reflection of what the Gandhi family feels about PM...He gave clarification that he was attacking BJP's ideology. BJP's ideology is nation first. So is he saying he was not attacking PM Modi, rather he was attacking India," she added.

Reacting to Ir's statement, Baghel said, "Smriti Ir does not see anything other than the Gandhi family. The second thing is Kharge has given clarification on his remark so I think the matter should end now."

