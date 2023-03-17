CM Yogi visits Varanasi, reviews preparations ahead of PM Modi's visit on March 24

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 17 : Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Varanasi on Friday on a two-day visit and reviewed the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed arrival to Varanasi on March 24.

During this, he conducted an on-site inspection of the integrated pack house and also reviewed the ongoing development projects in Varanasi with the officers.

The Chief Minister reached Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport on Friday evening. From there, he reached for an on-site inspection of the Integrated Pack House built by the Mandi Parishad at Karkhianv.

The work of washing as well as grading of fruits and vegetables will be done in the Integrated Pack House built at a cost of Rs 15.78 crores. The integrated pack house is going to immensely benefit the farmers of Varanasi and nearby districts as it will also facilitate the export of their farm products.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the ongoing development works in Varanasi with the public representatives and officers at the Circuit House.

CM Yogi also took stock of the preparations going on for the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi on March 24.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 25 projects worth Rs 1450 crores in Varanasi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor