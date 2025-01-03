Coimbatore Accident: LPG-Filled Tanker Etaches From Truck, Leaks Gas on Avinashi Road Flyover in Tamil Nadu (Watch Video)

An LPG tanker detached from a truck on the Avinashi Road flyover in the early hours of Friday. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. when the tanker became detached from the truck due to a turn plate pin damage.

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: A tanker truck overturned due to driver negligence, causing a gas leak. The 18-ton gas leak was sealed using resin hardener. Smoking and fire are prohibited near the site pic.twitter.com/SGhbbfaN9j — IANS (@ians_india) January 3, 2025

According to reports, the tanker, which was carrying LPG, was en route from Kochi in Kerala to a Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) plant in Coimbatore. Gas leakage was noticed from the tanker after it fell on the flyover.

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: A tanker lorry carrying LPG gas fell off the Uppilipalayam flyover, causing a gas leak. Efforts to control the leak are underway with water spraying. Traffic is diverted, and nearby schools within 500 meters are closed. Police, fire department, and… pic.twitter.com/FjaLmu8yup — IANS (@ians_india) January 3, 2025

The driver of the truck alerted fire and rescue services, who quickly responded to the scene. Coimbatore city police closed traffic on the flyover and underpass, diverting vehicles to alternative routes. Barricades were set up to prevent further movement.

Fire and rescue personnel sprayed water on the tanker to contain the situation. Technical experts and officials from BPCL also arrived at the site to address the gas leak. A crane was brought in to lift the tanker, and plans were made to transfer the LPG to other trucks.

District Collector Kranti Kumar Badi visited the site to assess the damage and review the situation. "The damaged gas lorry in the accident has been repaired and will be taken to the gas company premises, and a proper investigation will be conducted into the cause of the accident and based on that, steps will be taken to prevent such accidents from happening in the future," he said.