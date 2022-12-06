Coimbatore to have crematorium for animals

Chennai, Dec 6 Coimbatore will soon have an electric crematorium exclusively for animals where both the pets and strays would get a dignified cremation.

On Monday, the Coimbatore district collector Dr G.S.Sameeran laid the foundation stone for the crematorium.

It will be the second such crematorium in Tamil Nadu, the first being in Chennai.

Notably, the Society for Prevention of Cruelty against Animals (SPCA) was dormant and non functional in Coimbatore district. After extensive campaigns by animal right activists and NGOs working for the cause of animals , the SPCA commenced functioning with the District collector as Chairman.

The Rotary Club of Coimbatore smart city, an NGO, will build the crematorium and maintain it. Sources in the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation told that the crematorium will be built in an area of 650 sq metres and the entire operations will be carried out by the Rotary Club of Coimbatore smart city .

The amount of money to be spent by the club is not disclosed to the media.

M. Anandan, Director, Action for Animals, an NGO working for the cause of stray dogs, told , "It's indeed a great initiative to have an exclusive crematorium for animals, including pets and strays. This will help giving the animals a decent cremation."

