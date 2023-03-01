Commercial, Domestic LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs 350.5 and Rs 50

The price of a 14.2 kg Domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been increased by Rs. 50 with effect from today. With the latest revision, the domestic cylinder will cost Rs. 1103 per cylinder from today in Delhi, news agency ANI reported.

In addition, the price of a 19 kg Commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs. 350.50 With this the 19 kg commercial cylinder will now cost Rs. 2119.50 in Delhi. New rates are effective from today.

The prices of domestic cooking gas vary from one state to another due to local taxes. The prices of LPG cylinders are revised every month by fuel retailers at the beginning of every month.

This is the second hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices this year. Earlier, on January 1, commercial cylinder prices were increased by Rs 25 per unit.

Domestic LPG Cylinder 14.2 kg prices increased by Rs 50/. Domestic LPG cylinder price increased to Rs 1103/ in Delhi: sources — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2023

Check Latest LPG Rates In Your City