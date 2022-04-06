Commission releases date for UPSSSC Female Health Worker Main exam 2022, check details

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released Main examinitation 2022 date for female health worker. Candidates who had passed the Preliminary examination can appear for Mains which will be coducted for May 8, 2022.

Earlier it was scheduled to be held on February 6 but got postpond due to covid surge and assembly elections in the state. However the Commission will release a separate notification on admit card and the examination fee. For that you will have to check the details on official website upsssc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive will be for 9212 vacancies of Female Health Workers. The online applications were released on December.