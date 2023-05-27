Complaint filed against Kejriwal, Kharge, and others for inciteful remarks on President Murmu

Complaint has been filed against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and several others for allegedly making inciteful comments on President Droupadi Murmu's caste while remarking on the inauguration of the new Parliament building, news agency ANI reported. The complainant accused Kejriwal, Kharge, and others of creating "enmity among communities," and "distrust for the Government of India." in order to achieve their political goals. According to ANI, the complaint was filed under sections 121,153A,505, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

This development happens after the Supreme Court rejected a public interest litigation (PIL) urging President Murmu to inaugurate the new Parliament building instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The petition came amid an escalating confrontation between the BJP-led Centre and some 20 opposition parties over who should inaugurate the new Parliament building. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the building on May 28. Twenty opposition parties have decided to boycott the ceremony to protest the "sidelining" of the president. In a joint statement on Wednesday, 19 political parties said, "When the soul of democracy has been sucked out of Parliament, we find no value in a new building."