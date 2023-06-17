Congress appoints Asish Kumar Saha as Tripura party president

New Delhi [India], June 17 : Congress Party on Saturday appointed Asish Kumar Saha as President of Tripura Pradesh Congress committee.

"Congress President has appointed Asish Kumar Saha, ex MLA as the President of Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," the offical notification issued by the party read.

Asish Kumar Saha replaces the outgoing Pradesh Congress committee president Birajit Sinha.

