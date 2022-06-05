Congress appoints RS LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, others as AICC observers for RS elections

Congress on Sunday appointed Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer for Maharashtra, said an AICC press release.

Former Minister of Railways of India Pawan Kumar Bansal and Health Minister of Chhattisgarh TS Singhdeo have been appointed as AICC observers for Rajasthan.

Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Former Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Shukla were appointed for Haryana, added the AICC press release.

Notably, on Sunday, the party had announced the names of 10 candidates from seven states for the Rajya Sabha elections, in which the names of many prominent leaders were missing, after which the voices of dissatisfaction rose in the party.

Elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats spread across 15 states are scheduled to take place on June 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

