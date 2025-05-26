Congress in Kerala picks Aryadan Shoukath for Nilambur bypoll

Thiruvananthapuram, May 26 The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has decided to field Aryadan Shoukath, 59, as the party’s candidate for the Nilambur Assembly by-election, scheduled for June 19.

The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of two-time MLA P.V. Anvar, a Left-backed Independent, following a fallout with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The KPCC leadership forwarded only Shoukath’s name to the All India Congress Committee (AICC), which is expected to make the official announcement soon.

Shoukath is the son of the late Aryadan Mohammed, a stalwart of the Congress party in Kerala and a long-serving Minister who represented Nilambur for a record eight terms before retiring in 2016. Aryadan Mohammed passed away in 2022.

In the 2016 Assembly polls, Shoukath, popularly known as 'Babutty', was fielded from Nilambur but lost to Anvar by 11,504 votes. Anvar won again in 2021, though with a significantly reduced margin of around 2,700 votes.

Shoukath's nomination comes amid speculation that Anvar is seeking entry into the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) after severing ties with the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).

He is reportedly holding talks with IUML leaders, the second-largest ally of the UDF. Political observers believe his next move could influence the bypoll's outcome.

To smoothen internal dynamics, the KPCC leadership reached out to other aspirants, including Malappuram DCC president V.S. Joy, who pledged full support to Shoukath after being consulted by senior party leaders.

Since Sunday, Shoukath’s home has witnessed a stream of visitors and supporters after the Election Commission announced the bypoll date.

Speaking to the media, he said, “Let the official confirmation come. Until then, I’ll continue preparing.”

On Tuesday, Shoukath will travel to Thiruvananthapuram to meet A.K. Antony, former Defence Minister and a close aide of his father. He will then proceed to Puthuppally in Kottayam to pay respects at the tomb of Oommen Chandy, former Chief Minister and a two-time mentor to Shoukath’s father.

He will formally begin his campaign on Wednesday.

In addition to politics, Aryadan Shoukath is a respected film producer and screenwriter, known for his socially relevant themes.

His 2003 film 'Paadam Onnu: Oru Vilapam' won the National Film Award for Best Film on Family Welfare, cementing his place in Malayalam cinema as a socially conscious storyteller.

As the race heats up, all eyes are now on P.V. Anvar’s next political move, which could have a decisive impact on the by-election and the broader political alignments in Malappuram.

