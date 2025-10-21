Congress leader and former Union Minister Yogendra Makwana passes away

Ahmedabad, Oct 21 Yogendra Makwana, veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister, passed away on Tuesday, leaving behind a legacy of public service spanning several decades.

Born on October 23, 1933, in Sojitra village located in Gujarat's Anand district, Makwana was a highly educated statesman, holding B.A., LLB, and PhD degrees.

Makwana hailed from a family dedicated to public service.

His wife, Shantaben Makwana, was elected to the first Gujarat Assembly in 1962 and served as a Minister handling Health and Water Resources portfolios.

Their daughter, Anuradha Mall, served as an IAS officer and retired as the Gujarat Additional Chief Secretary, while their son Bharat Makwana served as an MLA from Sojitra assembly constituency and contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Ahmedabad (West).

Makwana served in the Union Cabinet under former Prime Ministers late Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, holding key portfolios, including Home Affairs, Planning, Communications, Steel and Mines, Health, and Agriculture, between 1980 and 1988.

His tenure was marked by efforts to strengthen national governance and promote inclusive development.

Makwana's political career began as General Secretary of the Kheda District Praja Samajwadi Party, before he joined the Congress at the invitation of Indira Gandhi.

Throughout his life, he remained a staunch advocate for the upliftment of Scheduled Castes and other marginalised communities.

Makwana was widely respected not only for his administrative acumen but also for his ability to connect with people across social and political divides.

Known for his pragmatic approach to policymaking, the veteran Congress leader consistently worked to ensure that development schemes reached the most marginalised communities.

In 2006, he was appointed Chairman of the Scheduled Caste Department of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), where he championed welfare schemes, including the Social Component Plan, aimed at improving the lives of disadvantaged communities.

Notably, he played a pivotal role in resolving the Assam agitation, engaging with the All Assam Students Union and Assam Gana Parishad, and facilitating the political integration that led to the rise of Prafulla Mahanta as Assam's Chief Minister.

