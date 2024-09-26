Congress-Led Himachal Pradesh Government Mandates ID Display for Shop Owners and Vendors for Public Safety

The Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday issued an order requiring eateries and shops to display their identification (ID) to avoid uncertainty. Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh stated that all eateries and shopkeepers must display their IDs.

These were decided during the Public Works Department, Urban Development, and Municipal Corporation meeting. Speaking to news agency ANI, Minister Vikramaditya said the government is responsible for maintaining order in the state in wake of the chain of events that have taken place in Himachal Pradesh in the past few days.

"It is the responsibility of the state government and all of us to maintain peace in the state in wake of the chain of events that have taken place in Himachal Pradesh in the past few days. High Court has said from time to time that Town Vending Committees should be constituted under Municipal limits in the state so that proper vending zones be made," he added.

Vikramaditya also expressed concerns regarding the drug menace in the state and mentioned that many people have raised concerns about the hygiene of street food. "In the meetings we have held recently, it has been decided to have vendors identified, irrespective of whether they are from Himachal or outside. This law is applicable to all because of the internal security of Himachal Pradesh and the concerns of the people of the state," Vikramaditya said.

"An all-party committee has also been constituted and that would look into every detail...There can be no compromise with internal security concerns of the state," he added.

Congress leader and in-charge of Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Shukla said that is done to ensure that only authorised persons can set up shops. "The Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker has made an all-party committee to regulate hawkers and to give them licenses. Connecting this to Uttar Pradesh is not right," Shukla said.